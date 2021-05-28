Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread

Hello! Strawberries seem to be so sweet and juicy this year — not to mention, they taste so fresh and good.

The smell of those fresh berries just seem to scream Summer. There seems to be so much you can do with them: strawberry pie, strawberry shortcake, strawberry jam, strawberry smoothies… strawberries cut up and sugared down is so good over vanilla ice cream.

I love to have some in the freezer for later in the winter. They taste so wonderful “when the snow flies.” My household gets a kick out of strawberry shortcake in the middle of winter. So yes, I definitely have a nice supply of them stored away.

This week’s recipe I usually make this time of year when they are around. I like it on toast, bagels, croissants, English Muffins or even crackers! The fresh taste of the strawberries adds a wonderful flavor to whatever you put it on.

If you prefer this spread to be a little sweeter, you can add extra sugar to it, but taste as you go. You really do not want it to be too sweet. For me, that takes away from the flavor of the Strawberries.

Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread

-1 (8 oz) package of cream cheese

-3 Tablespoons Confectioner’s Sugar

-1 cup fresh strawberries

Directions

Add all ingredients together and pulse in blender or food processor until smooth. Use immediately or refrigerate. Enjoy!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop-3.jpg