What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Visit Carnegie Gardens! Last weekend, eager hands weeded, prepped and planted the library garden for the summer season. Returning pollinators are growing well already while tomatoes, peppers, and other herbs and vegetables are gaining ground.

The raised beds, plentiful greenery, new artwork, and pleasant morning shade make the garden an ideal place to spread out a picnic blanket and read. After all, as our friend Oscar Wilde inquired: With freedom, books, flowers, and the moon, who could not be happy?

Registration for the library’s Summer Reading Program began on Monday, May 24th! All ages are welcome to participate, and children up to age 12 will receive an Entertainment Coupon Package upon registration. Sign-up in person at the library Monday – Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., or online anytime at www.cplwcho.beanstack.org.

Keep track of reading for yourself or your household, and participate in activities and challenges for great prizes and giveaways throughout June and July, with grand prizes at the program’s end! Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram for the latest information about the app that will make this all possible and for the summer calendar of events.

Fayette families: Storytime is on hiatus for just one more week as library staff prepares for Summer Reading events! Check out the library’s YouTube Channel and Facebook page for some of our favorite storytime videos from this year. We can’t wait to see you safely and in person at library events all summer long. This year’s schedule includes The Turtle Lady, Columbus Zoo, Newport Aquarium, our beloved Discovery Camp and plenty of Fayette Field Trips.

Looking for your next favorite book? Leaving for vacation and want to pack light? The Ohio Digital Library (ODL), our consortium for e-books, and digital audio and video, has more than 440,000 copies of more than 179,000 individual titles, accessible now with your library card! Don’t have a library card? Go to www.cplwcho.org/ecard, and complete the form. Library staff will email you a library card number and PIN. E-Resource cards never expire, and are valid for online circulation only. If you wish to borrow physical materials as well, please bring in a photo i.d. to gain additional borrowing privileges.

If you already have a library card, you have access to all of the above-mentioned services. If you are not sure of your PIN, or have lost your card, please submit a query through the “Contact Us” option on the library’s web site.

Carnegie Public Library continues to offer one-on-one Tech Help! Engagement Librarian Kaitlin Cottrill can help teach you how to download library ebooks, or stream digital audio or video on your smart phone or other device. She can also provide assistance with basic internet skills and tools like email and social media, as well as using library databases. Schedule your appointment by calling the library at 740-335-2540 or completing a form on the library’s website, at www.cplwcho.org.

New to library office services?

Public use computers, laptops, and scanners are available for use at no cost. Printing, scanning, and faxing services are available for use at minimal cost. At the library, users can access the web to register for COVID-19 vaccinations, apply for jobs and benefits, or file federal or state income tax. Users may also create documents, and access email or ecommerce sites.

Is your home printer out of ink? Need to print important documents? Use “Print from Home” services! Simply email your documents as attachments to cplwchoprint@gmail.com. Be sure to include the first and last name of the person picking up the print job, and the number of copies requested. Library staff will email you when your print job is ready for pickup. The cost for black and white prints and copies is 20 cents per page.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the Library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

