Country Cooking with Lou Ann: pasta salad

Hello! This week’s recipe is one of my newer finds—however, it is not disappointing. It is light, refreshing and goes well with a family cook out.

Go prepared because if you take this dish to a get-together, you better bring the recipe also. It seems to have just the right “everything” in it. The flavors, the soft tortellini, the fresh taste of the vegetables compliments this dish oh so very well.

I prefer to chill this for several hours before serving (even the night before you plan on serving it). It will bring the flavors together in complete harmony.

Summer Corn, Tomato and Tortellini Pasta Salad

Lemon Vinaigrette

-1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

-4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

-1 clove garlic finely minced (I have used 1 teaspoon powdered garlic instead)

-1/4 teaspoon Salt

-1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Whisk the above ingredients in glass bowl and set aside.

Pasta salad

-22 ounces cheese tortellini

-2 cups cooked corn

-1 cup halved grape or cherry tomatoes

-1 large zucchini halved and thinly sliced

-2-3 tablespoon crumbled feta cheese

-5 leaves fresh basil torn or chopped (I have used 1/2 dried basil)

-Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Cook tortellini according to package instructions. Once it has drained, drizzle a little olive oil over the pasta to keep it from sticking. Set aside to cool to room temperature.

Once cooled, combine tortellini, corn, tomatoes, zucchini, feta, basil and dressing. Toss gently to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Refrigerate. Enjoy!

