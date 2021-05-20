‘Exciting’ reading program to be offered

After a rocky 2020 with COVID-19, Carnegie Public Library is delighted to offer an exciting Summer Reading Program for readers of all ages. Our theme is “Tails and Tales,” so naturally we’ll be offering many exciting tales and programs about animal tails throughout the summer.

Trending with many libraries is a software program called “Beanstack” which tracks a reader’s progress. It offers incentives, challenges, badges and prize packages to keep readers motivated. Children, teens and adults can all participate. Visit the library for a demonstration.

Check out our website at www.cplwcho.org for our calendar of events. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram @cplwcho for more information about upcoming programs, and subscribe to our YouTube channel, “Carnegie Public Library Washington Court House Ohio,” to watch fun videos and interviews.

The Children’s Department will be offering four programs in June and July at the YMCA at 101 Civic Drive. The Columbus Zoo will be presenting animals for us to observe and learn about, and the Newport Aquarium will be showcasing penguins. The Turtle Lady from Columbus will bring a large collection of turtles, tortoises, geckos and other types of lizards for us to view. We’ll also have a presentation about companion dogs with two border collies that will demonstrate their skills. Everyone is welcome to attend. Attendees do not need to be a member of the YMCA to attend, and all programs are free.

Explore some of our favorite sites in the community! We’ll tour the Court House, Museum, Fire Department, the Fayette County Airport, and Vermeer. Other fun programs include Legos, Quidditch (yes, from Harry Potter), crafts and yoga.

Story Times include “Hello Friends” with Miss Noel and Mr. Aaron and “Bonnie’s Books.”

There’s a mermaid party to look forward to and a Bike Bash Parade because there is so much to celebrate this summer. Consider joining Discovery Camp for two days where we’ll explore a farm and Deer Creek State Park in partnership with Fayette Soil & Water and the Farm Bureau.

We’ll conclude summer programming with a big splash at our Party in the Park event on July 29th. Mr. Bug-a-Boo will be there to make his spectacular balloon art! The Children’s Garden is glorious—each year it’s more and more spectacular. Kids and families can help us weed and water the garden while learning how to plant and sustain a garden.

Two literary art panels were recently added to the garden of Peter Rabbit, his family and friends. Jolie Zink, a frequent patron of the library, painted these delightful panels which greatly enhance our garden.

The Big Blue Bus operated by Washington City Schools will make a lunch stop at the library parking lot Monday through Friday from 12 to 12:20 p.m. Grab a lunch and enjoy the sunshine and the beauty of the garden.

On rainy days, come in to the children’s department and we’ll have activities for kids to keep them busy. Every day we’ll offer coloring sheets, puzzles, and activity sheets for kids of all ages. Occasionally, we’ll offer crafts, bingo and games for the Big Blue Bus lunch bunch throughout the summer. The children’s staff will visit Jeffersonville and Bloomingburg throughout the summer for a variety of programs.

We’ve revamped our shelves, purchased new books to explore, and we encourage everyone to come in and browse our updated collection. The best part of the summer is reading books for your own pleasure. Adena Hospital is partnering with us by donating prizes for children, teens and adults. The grand prizes they are contributing are bikes for children and teens and a Fitbit for adults. Many other businesses throughout our community have contributed coupons and prizes to help encourage kids to keep reading. We also thank Fayette Travel and Tourism, Sonja Seiler and Alice Craig for their significant contributions to our summer reading program.

Join us for a summer of fun!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_libraryReadingProgram.jpg

Carnegie to host several children’s activities this summer