Food Preservation Series and Pressure Canner Accuracy Checks

Join Ohio State University Extension for a series of online webinars teaching “Food Preservation Basics.” Sessions will be held on Tuesdays – May 18, June 1, June 15, and June 29, from 4-5 p.m. To register for these free sessions, go to the following link: www.go.osu.edu/summer2021foodpreservationbasics.

Topics include:

May 18 – Water Bath Canning (fruits, pickles, tomatoes, salsa, jams, and jellies)

June 1 – Pressure Canning (vegetables, soups, meat, and tomatoes)

June 15 – Freezing

June 29 – Drying

Tune in for just one session or the whole series. Sessions will be recorded and available after the live event for all who are registered. During each session Ohio State University Extension Food Preservation Experts will be available to answer food preservation questions. Note – all who are registered will receive an emailed link to join the live video session (accessible on your computer with internet, tablets or smart phones).

In addition to this Food Preservation Series, the Ohio State University Extension Fayette County Office is offering free Pressure Canner Accuracy testing this summer by appointment. Following USDA guidelines all dial gauge pressure canners should be checked annually for accuracy before beginning your summer canning. Dates for 2021 canner testing include: Tuesday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 29.

Schedule appointments online at www.go.osu.edu/2021cannertestingfayette. For additional information on Food Preservation or scheduling your canner testing, call the Ohio State University Extension, Fayette County Office at 740-335-1150.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_Pat-Brinkman-bwcopy-2-.jpg