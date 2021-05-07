Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Pasta Salad

Hello! I am not a pasta fan. Most people are. It is okay, just not my favorite thing to eat.

With that said, this week’s recipe is a pasta salad that I like.

When I worked in Hilliard years ago, the company I worked for would have meals catered-in on special occasion. The lady that catered them, her name was Monique. She brought in this pasta salad and, of course, I had to try some and really, really liked it. I asked if she would share the recipe, and she said yes!

I have made this several times, and I have also taken this to cookouts and dinners, and it’s always well received. I

get the “oohs” and “ahhhs” and “can I have the recipe for that?”

Pasta Salad

-1 package of dry green onion dressing

-1 bottle of ranch dressing

-1 teaspoon garlic powder

-1 package (2 cups) shredded sharp cheese

-1/2 cup chopped celery

-1/2 cup chopped green peppers

-1/2 cup chopped Onions

-1/2 cup shredded carrots

-1 lb of spaghetti-cooked, drained and cooled

Whisk together green onion dressing, ranch dressing and garlic powder until well blended.

Add the remaining ingredients and toss with the dressing and refrigerate until chilled (usually 1 -2 hours). It seems the longer this sets the better the flavors blend. Enjoy!

