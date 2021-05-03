What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Each week is unique at Carnegie Public Library! Starting Monday, May 3, adults are invited to pick up supplies for a Friday Kahlo inspired Take & Make craft.

Supplies include a tiny terra cotta pot, macramé cord, and template featuring the iconic Ms. Kahlo. Learn more about Kahlo, a Mexican painter known for her visceral self-portraits, by checking out books about her art and life!

Also this week, May 3-9, the library is giving away Mother’s Day craft kits for children ages 6-12. Stop by and pick up your popsicle photo frame kit to make a sweet gift for someone special. Stop by early, supplies are limited.

Fayette families: Storytime is on hiatus during the month of May, as library staff prepare for Summer Reading fun! Check out the library’s YouTube Channel and Facebook page for some of our favorite storytime videos from this year. We can’t wait to see you safely and in person at library events throughout June and July. This year’s schedule includes The Turtle Lady, Columbus Zoo, Newport Aquarium and more.

Spring is here, and the time for planting the library garden is near! Already, pollinators and perennials are sprouting. And with a new, beautiful backdrop of Peter Rabbit paintings by local artist Jolie Zink, this year’s garden will be more abundant than ever. Children and their families are invited to join us as we plant the library garden on Saturday, May 15 at 11 a.m. Meet outside to add veggies, seeds, sprouts and flowers to the raised beds of our garden.

Carnegie Public Library continues to offer one-on-one Tech Help. Engagement Librarian Kaitlin Cottrill can help teach you how to download library ebooks, or stream digital audio or video on your smart phone or other device. She can also provide assistance with basic internet skills and tools like email and social media, as well as using library databases. Schedule your appointment by calling the library at 740-335-2540 or completing a form on the library’s website at www.cplwcho.org.

Have a quick print job? Print from Home and Pickup Later at the Library! Email your documents to print as attachments to cplwchoprint@gmail.com. Be sure to include first and last name of person picking up and number of copies requested. Library staff will email you when your print job is ready for pickup. Come to the Library Info Desk to pickup your print job. The cost for black and white prints and copies are 20 cents per page.

The deadline for both State and Federal tax filing is Monday, May 17. State and Federal tax forms are available at the library. For many years, the library has participated in Tax Form Distribution Programs. In the past, the library received many copies of tax forms, schedules and instructions. In recent years, the Federal and State governments, in an effort to reduce waste and encourage electronic filing, have reduced the amount of tax products mailed to individuals and tax form outlets such as the library.

Both Federal and State governments report that more than 90% of tax returns are now filed online. We still receive forms, just not as many as we once did. Library patrons and community members are welcome to stop by to pick up forms or use the library’s public computers to file their federal and state taxes. Library office services are also available to print copies of forms, W-2s, and more. Both the IRS and the Ohio Department of Taxation have information-rich, up-to-date websites for consumer questions related to filing, forms, deadlines, and identity theft. Visit www.irs.gov or tax.ohio.gov for forms, instructions, and more.

New to library office services? Public use computers, laptops, and scanners are available for use at no cost. Printing, scanning, and faxing services are available for use at minimal cost. Users can also access the web to register for COVID-19 vaccinations, apply for jobs and benefits, or file federal or state income tax. Users may also create documents and access email or ecommerce sites. Is your home printer out of ink? Need to print important documents? Use “Print from Home” services! Simply email your documents as attachments to cplwchoprint@gmail.com. Be sure to include the first and last name of the person picking up the print job, and the number of copies requested. Library staff will email you when your print job is ready for pickup.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the Library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_cpl_color_logo.jpg