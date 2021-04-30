Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Loaded Baked Potato Rounds

Hello! This week’s recipe is an appetizer however, I serve this with meals.

You can change your toppings instead of what the recipe calls for. This is very versatile. It seems no matter what you put on top of these little rounds, they are very tasty and fun to eat.

I like cheddar cheese on top of them and sometimes some Italian seasonings—I bake that on top of the potatoes. Any way you choose, they are delicious.

Loaded Baked Potato Rounds

-4 medium potatoes, cut into quarter-inch slices

Spread the potatoes in single slices on a lightly greased 15-by-9-by-1 inch pan. Bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 to 15 minutes, or until tender.

Topping:

-3/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

-3/4 cup sour cream

-2 green onions sliced

-1/2 teaspoon salt

-1/8 teaspoon pepper

-6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled ( I usually use the ones in the jar)

Mix the first five ingredients (except the bacon) and spoon on top of the potato slices. Top with the crumbled bacon and serve immediately. Enjoy!

