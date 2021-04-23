Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Blueberry Muffins

Hello! This week’s recipe is my favorite Blueberry Muffin recipe.

I do not like a crumb-topped, super sweet muffin. I just like a flavor-filled, soft muffin that pairs well with my cup of coffee in the morning. This one sure seems to be the one!

I sometimes make a healthier version of this recipe. To do that, I omit the butter and add an equal amount of unsweetened applesauce. I love the texture of the muffin when I do this, and it really cuts the calories in it.

When I make this recipe, I usually freeze most of them in Ziplock bags. This makes several muffins, depending on the size of tins you use. You can even make them in mini-muffin tins, just make sure you reduce the cooking time.

Blueberry Muffins

-1 cup sugar

-4 cups flour

-6 teaspoons baking powder

-1/2 teaspoon salt

-1 cup butter, softened

-2 eggs, beat well

-1, 1/3 cups milk

-2 cups blueberries

Directions

Beat together with a mixer—eggs, butter and sugar until well blended.

Add in salt, milk, baking powder and flour until batter looks smooth.

With a large spoon, gently stir in blueberries until they are mixed through the batter.

Pour 2/3 full into a muffin tin lined with paper cup holders then bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes or until the tops spring back when touched. Enjoy.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop-3.jpg