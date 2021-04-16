Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Macaroni and Cheese

Hello! This week’s recipe is a long time favorite of all ages.

It is always an empty dish to bring back from get-togethers, because it pairs well with just about everything — steaks-to-fish and yes, to hamburgers.

Simple to fix, you can dress it up or just leave it the way it is. I sometimes add a package of cream cheese or onions, even bacon bits. You can also dice some tomatoes to put on top of it (after it comes out of the oven) or add some parmesan cheese to the top of it. Whatever way you decide to make this dish, it seems to never get old.

Macaroni and Cheese

-2 cups macaroni (partially cooked and drained — do not cook completely as the noodles will continue to cook while being baked later)

-1/4 cup butter

-1/2 teaspoon salt

-1/4 teaspoon pepper

-1/4 cup flour

-2 cups milk

-10 oz Velveeta cheese (cut in small cubes)

Directions:

In a bowl, whisk together the milk and flour, set aside.

In a microwave bowl, mix butter, salt, pepper and cheese. Then stir in the milk mixture.

Heat until cheese is melted then pour over cooked macaroni.

Put in oven-proof bowl that has been greased (or spray with Pam). Cover and bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 Minutes. Enjoy!

