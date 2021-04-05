What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

It’s National Library Week and Ohio Library Week! This year’s theme, “Welcome to the Library!” promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building – and that everyone is welcome to use our services.

Libraries and librarians are change agents within their communities – transforming lives by providing educational resources and forward-thinking programming. Throughout the pandemic, libraries have gone above and beyond to adapt to our changing world by expanding their resources and continuing to meet the needs of their users.

Whether people visit in person or virtually, libraries offer opportunities for everyone to explore new worlds and become their best selves through access to technology, multimedia content and educational programs.

During this week, stop in and explore the unlimited possibilities at your library, and be sure to check out our social media pages for interesting facts and figures, and behind the scenes photos of our library staff at work!

Fayette families, join us! Wednesdays through April, check out the library’s Facebook page for “Bonnie’s Books!”

On Thursday, April 8 at 11 a.m., children and their families are invited to visit the library garden! Weather permitting, families and children will gather outside in the garden for stories, songs, crafts and more. All of our storytime programs are for children ages 5 and under, and feature books, rhymes, crafts, games and other fun. We ask that you bring your own blanket or seats, and maintain social distancing. We can’t wait to see you!

Library staff and patrons are delighted that the building is now open to the public once again! Patrons may browse, use public computers, Genealogy resources, and utilize our office services for faxing, scanning, printing and copying. A limited building capacity will be observed, and masks are required to enter. Hours are 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Monday – Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Curbside pick-up for library materials will be available for those who require the service.

State and Federal tax forms are now available in limited quantity at the library. For many years, the library has participated in Tax Form Distribution Programs. In the past, the library received many copies of tax forms, schedules and instructions. In recent years, the Federal and State governments, in an effort to reduce waste and encourage electronic filing, have reduced the amount of tax products mailed to individuals and tax form outlets such as the library.

Both Federal and State governments report that more than 90% of tax returns are now filed online! We still receive forms, just not as many as we once did. Library patrons and community members are welcome to stop by to pick up forms or use the library’s public computers to file their federal and state taxes. Library office services are also available to print copies of forms, W-2s, and more.

Both the IRS and the Ohio Department of Taxation have information-rich, up-to-date websites for consumer questions related to filing, forms, deadlines and identity theft. Visit www.irs.gov or tax.ohio.gov for forms, instructions and more.

New to library office services? Public use computers, laptops and scanners are available for use at no cost. Printing, scanning and faxing services are available for use at minimal cost. Users can also access the web to register for COVID-19 vaccinations, apply for jobs and benefits, or file federal or state income tax. Users may also create documents and access email or ecommerce sites.

Is your home printer out of ink? Need to print important documents? Use “Print from Home” services! Simply email your documents as attachments to cplwchoprint@gmail.com. Be sure to include the first and last name of the person picking up the print job, and the number of copies requested. Library staff will email you when your print job is ready for pickup.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the Library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

Carnegie recognizes National Library Week