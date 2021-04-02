Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Enchilada Casserole

Hello! I have always liked trying new recipes.

Although I have made it several times, this recipe seems newer to me. This is an easy, tasty dish that both my husband and I fell in love with. It pairs well with Cole Slaw.

Enchilada Casserole

-1 ib. lean ground beef (96% lean)

-1 large onion, diced

-2 cups salsa

-1 can (15 oz) black beans rinsed and drained.

-1/4 cup reduced fat Italian salad dressing

-2 Tablespoons taco seasoning

-6 flour tortillas (8 inches)

-3/4 cup reduced fat sour cream

-1 cup (4 oz) shredded reduced fat Mexican cheese blend

-1 cup shredded lettuce

-1 medium tomato, chopped

Directions:

In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink, drain.

Next, stir in the salsa beans, dressing and taco seasoning.

Place three tortillas in an 11-by-7 inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Layer half of the meat mixture, sour cream and cheese. Repeat layers.

Cover and bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 5-to-10 minutes longer or until heated through.

Let stand for 5 minutes then top with lettuce and tomato. Enjoy!

