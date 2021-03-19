Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Banana Bread

Hello! Let’s talk sweet breads.

They go well with meals, as a dessert, as a snack, or if you are like me—I like a slice with a cup of coffee for breakfast.

You can eat them straight out of the oven nice and warm or cold. When it comes to banana bread, I like it warm with a little butter on it, and of course my coffee in the morning. What better way to start your day?

I found this recipe many years ago, and it caught my attention because it had yogurt in it. I tweaked it a little and cut the calories, and it’s super moist and dense.

I have found that instead of making it in a loaf pan, I put the batter in muffin tins, lined with the paper cupcake holders. Its easier to handle and you don’t have to cut it.

This recipe makes several in the muffin shapes, so I will typically freeze them in Ziploc bags and take them out as needed. Most people cannot believe this is Banana bread. It’s so tasty.

Banana Bread

-2 cups flour

-3/4 Teaspoon Baking Soda

-1/2 Teaspoon Salt

-1, 1/4 cups sugar

-1/4 cup butter (or you can use ¼ cup applesauce)

-2 eggs

-1, 1/2 cups mashed bananas

-1/3 cup plain yogurt (you can use vanilla yogurt also)

-1 teaspoon vanilla

Directions:

First, beat together butter, eggs, bananas, yogurt, vanilla, salt, sugar and baking soda. Mix well for a couple of minutes with mixer.

Next, add in your flour about 1/2 cup at a time, beat until well blended.

Pour into muffin tins and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20-25 minutes or until tops spring back.

If you want the traditional loaf, pour batter into a greased and floured loaf pan and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about an hour. I test the doneness with a toothpick. When the toothpick is inserted it should come out clean, and the top will spring back when touched.

Enjoy!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop-2.jpg