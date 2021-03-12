Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Porcupine Meatballs

Hello! This week’s recipe goes back to the 70s. I loved these growing up, and I still make these.

They are a versatile meat dish that seems to go well with everything from spaghetti to mashed potatoes. They are economical and easy to make.

Every time I make these, it seems I take a little walk down memory lane. I remember the cooks at the Adelphi school (where I spent my elementary years) making these for our lunch. This was back when we got actual hot meals that was prepped and cooked for us, AHH, those were the days….

Porcupine Meatballs

-1/2 cup uncooked long grain rice

-1/2 cup water

-1/3 cup chopped onion

-1 teaspoon salt

-1/2 teaspoon celery salt

-1/8 teaspoon pepper

-1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

-1 lb ground beef (I use the 96% lean)

-2 tablespoons canola oil

-1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce

-1 cup water

-2 tablespoons brown sugar

-2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

Directions

In a bowl, combine the first seven ingredients. Add hamburger and mix well.

Shape into 1, 1/2 balls. In a large skillet, brown meatballs in oil, drain.

Combine tomato sauce, water, brown sugar and Worcestershire sauce—pour over meat balls. Reduce heat then cover and simmer for one hour. If the water evaporates a little quicker than normal, you can add a little more so they don’t get dry. Enjoy!

