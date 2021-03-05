Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Old Fashioned Shortcake

Hello! With spring approaching, I start thinking about strawberries. I know it’s a little early, but I have some in the freezer, so we can have strawberry shortcake anytime, and we like to have it often.

With this old-fashioned shortcake recipe, I have used it for raspberries, black raspberries and peaches. It just goes well with any of those and seems to enhance the flavor of them.

I have used this recipe for many years, and if I need a quick dessert, I usually turn to this.

You can pour the batter in a round cake pan or an 8-inch square baking dish. This recipe doesn’t make a huge cake, but it seems to work well for just a couple of people.

Old Fashioned shortcakes are coarse—not like a cake that’s light and fluffy. So you don’t spend a lot of time mixing it. Also, they are not as sweet as a traditional cake.

Old Fashioned Shortcake

-2/3 cup sugar

-1/4 cup shortening

-1 teaspoon vanilla

-1/4 teaspoon Cream of Tartar

-1/4 teaspoon salt

-1, 1/2 cup flour

-2 teaspoon baking powder

-1/2 cup milk

Directions:

In a bowl, mix sugar, salt, Cream of Tartar, flour and baking powder until blended.

With a whisk, stir in shortening, egg and milk. The batter will be thick.

Pour into an 8-inch round cake pan (greased and floured) and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20-25 minutes.

Wait until cooled. I usually cut it into squares then cut it in half and top with the berries or peaches of your choice. I also add whipped topping on top of it. Enjoy!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop.jpg