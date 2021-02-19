Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Snickerdoodles

Hello! The old tried and true recipes of long ago are just the best.
This is another very old recipe that I keep finding myself going back to. I love the taste of cinnamon in these cookies, and the crunch that just begs to be dipped in hot cocoa or milk.
Snickerdoodles
-2, 1/2 cups flour
-2 teaspoons baking powder
-1/2 teaspoon salt
-1 cup butter (don’t use margarine)
-1, 1/2 cups sugar
-2 large eggs
-1/2 cup sugar
-2 teaspoons cinnamon
Directions
First, sift together flour, baking powder and salt—set aside.
Second, in a separate bowl cream together butter and 1, 1/2 cups sugar until pale yellow, just a couple of minutes.
Third, add eggs and continue beating until well blended.
Fourth, add the flour mixture a little at a time.
Fifth, in a smaller bowl combine 1/2 cup sugar and the cinnamon—mix well.
Sixth, make dough into about 1 and 3/4 inch balls and roll them in the cinnamon sugar
Seventh, space the balls about 3 inches apart on an ungreased baking sheet.
Lastly, bake for 9-10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Enjoy!