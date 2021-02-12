Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Bow Tie Broccoli Salad

Hello! I like a side dish that is just sometimes out of the ordinary.
This quick easy recipe is a fresh tasting little dish that goes well with everything from hamburgers to steaks. It seems like a summertime dish, but we enjoy this in the winter too.
Bow Tie Broccoli Salad
-8 oz bow tie pasta, cooked and cooled (according to package directions)
-1 cup mayonnaise
-1/3 cup sugar
-1/3 cup red wine vinegar
-1 teaspoon salt
-1 lb broccoli florets
-8 slices crisp cooked bacon
-1/2 cup red onion, chopped
Directions:
First, whisk together mayonnaise, sugar, vinegar and salt.
Second, cut up broccoli into bite size pieces in a large bowl. Add the pasta and onions to the bowl.
Mixing gently, stir in the mayonnaise mixture.
Lastly, top with crumbled bacon. Enjoy!