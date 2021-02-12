Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Bow Tie Broccoli Salad

Hello! I like a side dish that is just sometimes out of the ordinary.

This quick easy recipe is a fresh tasting little dish that goes well with everything from hamburgers to steaks. It seems like a summertime dish, but we enjoy this in the winter too.

Bow Tie Broccoli Salad

-8 oz bow tie pasta, cooked and cooled (according to package directions)

-1 cup mayonnaise

-1/3 cup sugar

-1/3 cup red wine vinegar

-1 teaspoon salt

-1 lb broccoli florets

-8 slices crisp cooked bacon

-1/2 cup red onion, chopped

Directions:

First, whisk together mayonnaise, sugar, vinegar and salt.

Second, cut up broccoli into bite size pieces in a large bowl. Add the pasta and onions to the bowl.

Mixing gently, stir in the mayonnaise mixture.

Lastly, top with crumbled bacon. Enjoy!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/02/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop-1.jpg