Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Soft Pineapple Cookies

Hello! What do you do on cold winter days? Bake!

Heating up the oven helps to heat the house and, with the extreme cold temperatures we are experiencing, that’s a plus. Not to mention, the warm treats you can pull from the oven is so good.

This weeks recipe is very old. It was one of my (husband’s) grandmother’s favorites. Every time I would make a batch of these, I would take her a plate of them. She always made sure to tell me that they were her favorite cookies.

They freeze well too!

Soft Pineapple cookies

-1 cup Shortening (I use butter flavored Crisco)

-1 cup packed brown sugar

-1 cup crushed pineapple, not drained

-2 teaspoons baking powder

-1 cup sugar

-2 eggs (well beaten)

-2 teaspoons vanilla

-1/2 teaspoon baking soda

-4 cups flour

Directions

First, beat together Shortening, brown sugar, sugar and eggs until light and fluffy looking.

Next, add pineapple, baking powder, baking soda and vanilla. Mix well.

Slowly add flour — 1/2 a cup at a time mixing well after each 1/2 cup. Make sure to use all 4 cups of flour. The dough will be sticky feeling.

Once the dough is ready, drop by spoonfuls onto a greased cookie sheet and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit or until lightly browned on top.

Cool and serve with a tall glass of cold milk. Enjoy!

