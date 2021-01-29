Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Broccoli-Cheese-Potato Chowder

Hello! It’s always nice to have some hot hearty soup in the cold winter months.

I like to make a pot of soup and have it for a couple of fast meals and for lunch, and it must be hearty. I’ve never been one who likes to drink their soup.

I found this recipe a few years ago, and it’s easy and quick to prepare (another plus). I like the fact you can put it in the crock pot and not worry or fuss over it. It seems to me the little bit of nutmeg that’s in it lends a rich taste to it!

Broccoli-Cheese-Potato Chowder

-1 package (20 oz) frozen O’Brien Hash brown potatoes

-2 cloves of garlic, minced

-2 cups reduced-fat sour cream (I use fat-free)

-1/4 cup flour

-1/2 teaspoon pepper

-1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

-3 cups vegetable stock (or chicken broth)

-1 (12 oz) package frozen broccoli florets, thawed (you can also use fresh broccoli)

-4 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided

-1/2 cup finely chopped green onions (I usually just use regular onions that I have on hand)

Directions:

First, in a 5 to 6-quart slow cooker, mix garlic and hash browns.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together sour cream, flour, pepper and nutmeg until smooth. Then stir in stock. Pour into slow cooker and stir to combine. Cook covered on low until hash brown are tender — usually 6 to 8 hours.

Next, add the broccoli and 3 cups of cheese. Cover and cook just until the cheese is melted, about 10 minutes longer.

Serve with green onions (or regular onions) and remaining cheese.

I usually serve this with a chicken salad sandwich or just garlic toast. Enjoy!

