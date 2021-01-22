Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Pizza Chili

Hello! This week’s recipe is what I call a “Man Pleaser.”

I made this for my husband and he really liked it. I liked it too, and it’s an easy soup that is just full of flavor and doesn’t take a lot of time to prepare. I usually serve it with garlic rolls or Texas toast.

Pizza Chili

-1 lb cooked ground beef (I use 96% lean)

-1 onion, chopped

-1/2 large green pepper, chopped

-2 cloves garlic

-1 (16 oz) jar salsa

-2 cans kidney beans (I use the dark red)

-1 can pizza sauce (12 oz)

-4 oz mini pepperoni (or 4oz reg. pepperoni cut in half, I used turkey pepperoni)

-1 cup water

-1 teaspoon chili powder

-1/4 teaspoon salt

-1/4 teaspoon pepper

-1/2 to 1 teaspoon of basil

-3 cups (12 oz shredded) part-skim mozzarella cheese

First, cook hamburger, onion, green pepper and garlic in a skillet over a medium heat until hamburger is cooked through.

Then transfer to a large pan and add salsa, pizza sauce, pepperoni, kidney beans, water, chili powder, basil, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for about 20 minutes.

Last, serve in bowls topped with cheese. Enjoy!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop-3.jpg