Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Chicken and Dumplings

This week’s recipe is just plain old-fashioned comfort food at its finest. It’s a “Sunday Dinner” kind of meal.

It takes a bit to prepare, but it’s worth every minute you put into it. You can cut a few corners on this if you want (I do), and it’s still tasty, warm and comforting. The flavor in this is just short of wonderful.

I like to serve this with a salad or even Cole Slaw.

Chicken and Dumplings

-3 lbs of cooked chicken (I use chicken breast tenderloins. You can use a whole chicken or even a rotisserie)

-1 large onion, chopped

-2 medium carrots, chopped

-2 celery ribs, chopped

-1/4 cup flour

-3 cloves garlic, minced

-6 cups chicken stock

-1/2 cup white wine or apple cider

-2 teaspoons sugar

-1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

-2 teaspoons parsley

-2 teaspoons thyme

-salt and pepper to taste

Dumplings

-1, 1/3 cups flour

-2 teaspoons baking powder

-3/4 teaspoon salt

-2/3 cup milk

-1 tablespoon butter, melted

-2 teaspoons minced parsley

-2 teaspoons thyme

-salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Fist, in a 6-quart stockpot, add cooked chicken, onion, carrots, celery, garlic, chicken stock, white wine and 2 teaspoons sugar. Cook over medium heat until tender. Whisk in flour.

For the dumplings, in a bowl whisk flour, baking powder and salt. Add milk and melted butter until well blended.

Next, drop dumplings on top of simmering soup — a few at a time. Reduce heat to low and cook covered 15-18 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center of dumplings comes out clean (do not lift lid while simmering).

Gently stir in cream, parsley and thyme. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste. Enjoy!

