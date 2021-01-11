What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Calling all word nerds and logophiles — it is nearly time for the third-annual Adult Spelling Bee.

Join us downtown on Friday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. for another fun spelling challenge! Dare your friends. Challenge your boss or book club to participate in this year’s event. We are exercising appropriate caution in planning this year’s event, and will allow only contestants and officiants in the contest area.

The event will be available on Facebook Live for those wishing to attend or support their favorite speller! Registration is open now for Fayette County residents 18 and older. Call the library to sign up today, spelling list and more details forthcoming!

Carnegie Library is excited to announce “Curbside Office” and “Curbside Chromebooks” to the services we provide while the library building remains closed for browsing. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., library staff are available to copy, scan, print and fax for you.

To print, simply email your documents to print as attachments to cplwchoprint@gmail.com. Be sure to include the first and last name of the person picking up the print job, and the number of copies requested. We will email you when your print job is ready for pickup.

For other “Curbside Office” services, please bring the documents to be scanned, faxed or copied and we will do the rest! Additionally, the library is lending “Curbside Chromebooks” exclusively for use in the library’s parking lot. As with all curbside services, just call when you arrive.

Chromebooks use the library’s Wi-Fi to access the internet for creating documents, checking personal email, and more. As always, library users can pick up books, magazines, DVDs and other items through curbside pick-up.

Requests for library materials can be placed through our online catalog at www.cplwcho.org, through the SEO Libraries app, or by calling the library at 740-335-2540. Users requesting items online or through the app will need their library card number and PIN. Please contact the library if you require assistance. When your materials are available for pick-up, library staff will notify you. Jeffersonville patrons can use their cards to request items for pickup in WCH.

Would you like to pick-up but are not sure what you want to read or watch? Call the library and staff members will help create a “bundle” of books and other items just for you! Or, submit a request through the library’s “Dear Carol” reader’s advisory form at www.cplwcho.org/dearcarol. For any curbside service, simply call 740-335-2540 when you arrive.

Families: New storytimes are posted each week on the library’s Facebook page! For children 5 and younger, “Hello Friends!” and “Bonnie’s Books” feature stories, rhymes, crafts, games and other fun!

Have you watched Carnegie Library on YouTube? Check out our channel for educational, information-filled, and entertaining videos featuring books, interviews, tutorials, activities and more. Search Carnegie Public Library, Washington Court House, Ohio, or follow the link from our website, www.cplwcho.org.

The Ohio Digital Library (ODL) is open 24/7! Special collections of holiday titles feature items for all ages and interests! Books, audiobooks, magazines and videos are available to browse, checkout, renew and stream from home.

ODL is our consortium for e-books, and digital audio and video. It has more than 440,000 copies of more than 179,000 individual titles, accessible for free with your library card!

Don’t have a library card? Go to www.cplwcho.org/ecard and complete the form. Library staff will email you a library card number and PIN. E-Resource cards never expire and are valid for online circulation only.

Once you have your card, if you wish to borrow physical materials as well, please bring in a photo ID to gain additional borrowing privileges. If you already have a library card you have access to all of the above-mentioned services. If you are not sure of your PIN, or have lost your card, please submit a query through the “Contact Us” option on the library’s web site.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.