Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Chex Party Mix

Hello! One of my favorite things to snack on this time of year is the old reliable, ever so tasty, Chex Party Mix.

The beauty about this versatile recipe is that you can modify it to your favorite cereals or even nuts. I happen to always use cashew nuts for this, but if you are partial to peanuts, you can do that or just add a mixture.

I will also include how to cook this either by oven or by microwave. Either way works just fine.

I don’t advise to double the recipe, because it will make a huge batch and makes it harder to get the ingredients “baked on.” I usually make several batches, just one at a time.

Chex Party Mix

-6 Tablespoons butter

-2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

-1, 1/2 teaspoons seasoned salt

-1 teaspoon garlic powder

-1 teaspoon onion powder

-3 cups Corn Chex cereal

-3 cups Rice Chex cereal

-3 cups Wheat Chex cereal

-1 cup nuts

-1 cup stick pretzels (broken in half)

-1 cup garlic-flavor bite-sized bagel chips broken in half (I typically use cheese crackers)

First, melt butter and stir in Worcester sauce, seasoned salt, garlic powder and onion powder. Pour over the remaining ingredients and stir well.

For the oven method: pour mix into a large sheet pan and bake at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for 1 hour and stir every 15 minutes.

For the microwave method: I pour my ingredients into a plastic microwave safe bowl. In total, the mixture should cook for 6 minutes but every two minutes must be stirred well. For instance, cook for 2 minutes then stir well. Cook another 2 minutes and stir well followed by 2 more minutes of cooking then stirring well.

Dump the hot mixture onto wax paper or foil to cool. Mixture will be very hot.

After it cools completely, I put it in Ziplock bags. Enjoy. Happy New Year!

