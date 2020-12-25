Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Bisquick Sausage Balls

Hello! This week’s recipe is really an appetizer.

I actually found this on the back of a Bisquick box and decided to explore the recipe. We were really surprised with the simple ingredients and the wonderful flavor.

I sometimes use this as the main dish when we want a lighter meal. I love the little crunch of the outside and warm soft centers of these.

Quick and easy, but it sure doesn’t taste like it — it tastes like you fussed over it for a while.

Bisquick Sausage Balls

-3 cups of Bisquick or a baking mix

-1 lb. extra sharp shredded cheddar cheese

-1 lb rolled sausage (you can use hot or mild)

First, mix sausage (uncooked), cheese, and half a cup at a time of the Bisquick. I mix half a cup at a time because all sausage is different with the fat-to-meat ratio. If too much Bisquick is used, the balls won’t stick together as well and will be hard to roll into the proper shape.

This recipe makes several, and you can easily freeze them as well.

Once formed, place the sausage balls on a cookie sheet (about an inch apart) and bake for 25-to-30 minutes at 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Enjoy!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/12/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop-3.jpg