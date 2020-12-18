Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Kraut Salad

Hello! This week’s recipe was discovered several years ago by my Mom.

She had tried it at a Senior Citizen get together in Adelphi and asked for the recipe.

The rest of our family then discovered this “new” dish on our Sunday dinner table one afternoon. I really liked it, as did everybody else. It even got some “oohs” and “ahhhs.”

It just seems to pair well with a roast or even pork chops.

Kraut Salad

-2, 1/2 cups Sauerkraut (I usually buy the kind in a bag but canned will do)

-1 onion, diced

-1 pepper, chopped (red or yellow or green)

-1 can water chestnuts (drained)

-1 can bean sprouts (drained)

-1/2 cup vinegar

-1/2 cup sugar

-1/2 cup oil (I usually use 1/4 cup of oil. It doesn’t change the taste).

First, mix the vinegar, sugar and oil until the sugar is dissolved. Set aside.

Second, mix the kraut, onions, pepper, water chestnuts and bean sprouts together.

Third, pour the dressing over the Kraut Salad and chill for a couple of hours. Enjoy!

