‘Christmas Greetings’ coming Dec. 22

The “Christmas Greetings” section will be inserted in the Record-Herald on Tuesday, Dec. 22. Also next week, the Record-Herald daily editions will feature several Santa Letters shared with the R-H from local schools and individuals.

The following two letters were submitted by a local family in preparation for the holidays — one letter by big sister, Lucy Joy, and the other as the very first letter initiating little sister, Sutton Grace, into the tradition.

–

Dear Santa— My name is Lucy Joy, and I am 4-and-a-half years old. For Christmas I would like ballet slippers with ribbons that are pink, a toy frog, a baby-doll and a backpack with fairies on it. Please bring my sister Sutton a squeaky toy, mama new slippers and daddy a superhero mask. I’d like to know how do your reindeer fly?

Love, Lucy Joy Fedon.

PS: I’ll leave you a bag of cereal and strawberries with a glass of milk, and some reindeer cookies for your reindeer.

–

Dear Santa— My name is Sutton Grace, and I am 4 months old. I would like a baby-doll to chew on, something that makes a shaker sound and a new book. Please bring my sister pink ballet slippers. My first Christmas has been so fun. I love watching the lights on the tree and hearing my sister Lucy sing her versions of Christmas songs!

Love, Sutton Grace Fedon.

PS: I will leave you apple juice and a donut, and an apple for your reindeer!

–

Do you have any cherished holiday memories or holiday traditions, new or old, that you’d like to share with the community? Submit them to jwoods@aimmediamidwest.com to be shared in a later edition of the R-H.