Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Cranberry Salad

Hello! This week’s recipe is another old one.

I typically have this on all my holiday menus. It’s called Cranberry Salad. Most people never guess that it has cranberries in it, because it’s so good and easy.

It does take a little time to do but so very much worth it. When cranberries are in season, I usually buy an extra bag or two and just put them in the freezer for when we want this dish.

Cranberry salad

-1 lb bag of fresh cranberries

-2 cups sugar

-1 can crushed pineapple

-12 oz of cool whip

First, grind 1 lb fresh cranberries in food processor or blender.

Second, mix ground cranberries with 2 cups of sugar and let stand for 3 to 4 hours in refrigerator — stir a couple of times.

Mix in the pineapple and pour this mixture in a strainer and drain overnight.

Last, mix in cool whip. Enjoy!

