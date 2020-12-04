What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

“Voices from Our Community” is back as a podcast! Recently, Dr. Lee Schrader and Brad Adams from the Fayette Regional Humane Society stopped by Carnegie Public Library to record their talk, originally scheduled for March of this year.

Available on the library’s YouTube and Facebook page, listen as Dr. Schrader and Brad share the personal experiences that led them to service at our Fayette Regional Humane Society, and the growth they have facilitated at this vital organization.

Monday, Dec. 14 through Wednesday, Dec. 23, check out the library online to watch Carnegie Library’s Holiday Read-a-Thon! Each day, we will read and post a different picture book.

Check out the library’s social media pages for upcoming “Take & Make” crafts for adults and children and be sure to watch the new video series from Engagement Librarian Kaitlin Cottrill — “Online for the Holidays!” Kaitlin will give helpful hints and tips about online shopping, using online tools for holiday get-togethers, and more. If you are shopping online, don’t forget many local merchants are offering great deals, online shops, and curbside pick-up!

Fayette families: Online now, check out “Hello Friends!” each week on the library’s Facebook page. For children 5 and younger, “Hello Friends!” features stories, rhymes, crafts, games and other fun!

“Bonnie’s Books” and other virtual favorites like “Tell Me Your Story” also continue weekly. Have you watched Carnegie Library on YouTube? Check out our channel for educational, information-filled, and entertaining videos featuring books, interviews, tutorials, activities and more! Search Carnegie Public Library, Washington Court House, Ohio, or follow the link from our website, www.cplwcho.org.

Take advantage of Curbside Service at your library! The Library is now offering “Curbside Office” services! You can print, scan, fax and copy – all from curbside! Call, go online, or stop by Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. to learn more!

Need books, magazines, movies or other materials? Requests for library materials can be placed through our online catalog at www.cplwcho.org, through the SEO Libraries app, or by calling the library at 740-335-2540. Users requesting items online or through the app will need their library card number and PIN.

Please contact the library if you require assistance. When your materials are available for pick-up, library staff will notify you. Jeffersonville patrons can use their cards to request items for pickup in WCH. Would you like to pick-up but are not sure what you want to read or watch? Call the library and staff members will help create a “bundle” of books and other items just for you! Or, submit a request through the library’s “Dear Carol” reader’s advisory form at www.cplwcho.org/dearcarol.

Don’t have a library card? Go to www.cplwcho.org/ecard and complete the form. Library staff will email you a library card number and PIN. E-Resource cards never expire and are valid for online circulation only. Once you receive an email from us, if you wish to check out physical books simply call and stop by with your photo i.d. You will be ready to borrow items!

If you already have a library card, you have access to all of the above-mentioned services. If you are not sure of your PIN, or have lost your card, please submit a query through the “Contact Us” option on the library’s website.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the Library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.