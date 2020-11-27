Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Sauerkraut Balls

Hello! This week’s recipe is supposed to be an appetizer; however, I usually don’t make it as one.

It’s so good that I like to make these and serve them with soup, especially tomato soup. I like how they end up with a little crunch on the outside and warm and soft on the inside.

Everybody that tries them is surprised they have sauerkraut in them. They sure seem to be a hit wherever I take them.

Sauerkraut Balls

-1 lb sausage, cooked and drained (I usually use turkey breakfast sausage but any kind will do)

-1 package of cream cheese, chunked

-1 can sauerkraut, drained

-2 eggs, beaten well

-1 cup breadcrumbs (I usually use Panko)

First, combine the cooked sausage, cream cheese and sauerkraut in a skillet. Cook on low just until the cream cheese is softened (you can also do this in the microwave).

Next, refrigerate until chilled well. This makes it easier to handle.

Once chilled, roll into balls, then drop the balls into the egg, and then roll in the breadcrumbs.

Bake on a baking sheet at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes or until well browned. Enjoy!

