Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Pineapple Oatmeal Cookies

Hello! This week’s recipe I happened to stumble across in an old cookbook.

It caught my attention because of the pineapple in it. I happen to love pineapple. It’s now one of my favorite cookie recipes. It’s soft and has a great pineapple flavor, and I think the little bit of cinnamon that’s in it just enhances the pineapple flavor.

It also freezes well. Don’t double this batch, because it makes dozens of cookies.

Pineapple Oatmeal Cookies

-1 (20 oz) can of crushed pineapple in its own juice (drain and reserve 1/2 cup of the juice)

-1, 1/2 cups packed brown sugar (I use the dark brown)

-1 cup butter (softened)

-1 egg

-3 cups oats (regular, do not cook)

-2 cups flour

-1 teaspoon Baking powder

-1 teaspoon cinnamon

-1/2 teaspoon salt

-1 cup raisins

-2 teaspoons vanilla

First, beat together the brown sugar, butter, egg, baking powder, cinnamon and salt until light and fluffy.

Next, slowly add in the pineapple, vanilla, oats, flour and raisins.

Chill for a couple of hours. This makes it easier to handle.

Once chilled, drop by teaspoon full on a greased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20-25 minutes. Enjoy!

