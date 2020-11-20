Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Broccoli Raisin Salad

Hello! I grew up in the small town of Adelphi.

Mom always raised a garden and canned. In a family of three boys and one little girl, I was the vegetable lover. I would ask for fruits and vegetables over candy.

When we went to the grocery store, Mom would ask me if I wanted candy, and yes, of course I did! When she asked me what kind I wanted, my answer was usually the same…”green grapes.”

That same thinking has followed me through my life. Now don’t get me wrong, I love, love, love my sweets, but vegetables and fruits will always take center stage with me.

This recipe I usually have at my Thanksgiving and Christmas table. It just seems to add to the Turkey/Ham flavors in a delightful way. Not to mention my son, Dustin, will ask for it when I ask him if there is anything “special” he would like for a holiday meal (seems he has inherited my love for fruits and vegetables too)!

Broccoli Raisin Salad

-3 bacon strips (I usually use the small bacon pieces in a Hormel jar, and I use the entire small jar)

-4 cups broccoli florets (cut in small florets)

-3/4 cup raisins

-1 small red onion

-1/2 cup miracle whip

-1 Tablespoon vinegar

-1/4 cup sugar

First, in a large bowl mix the broccoli, raisins and onion together.

Second, in a small separate bowl whisk the miracle whip, vinegar and sugar together.

Next, mix both bowls together and serve. I usually don’t put them all together until I’m ready to serve it. The broccoli stays nice and crunchy. Enjoy!

