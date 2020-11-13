Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Neiman Marcus Cookies

Hello! Cookies! My husband, Don, is a cookie monster. He loves chocolate chip cookies. I usually try to keep some in the freezer for when he gets the urge for some with a tall glass of milk.

This recipe is a version of chocolate chip cookies with a special twist.

I’m sure everybody has heard the story of the lady that fell in love with a cookie at a restaurant and asked for the recipe. Later, she discovered she was charged an unreal amount for the recipe on her credit card. She wanted to make it count, and she shared the recipe with everybody! Lucky us.

Here’s that recipe, and you won’t be disappointed. This is not a recipe that you should double. This makes a huge batch.

Neiman Marcus Cookies

-2 cups sugar

-2 cups butter (softened at room temperature)

-2 cups brown sugar

-4 eggs

-2 teaspoons vanilla

-1 (8 0z) Hershey bar (grated or chopped in small pieces)

-5 cups oatmeal (do not cook)

-1 teaspoon salt

-1 teaspoon baking powder

-2 teaspoons baking soda

-24 oz chocolate chips

-3 cups chopped nuts (optional, I like to use the English walnuts)

-4 cups flour

First, put the oatmeal in a blender (food processor) and process until chopped fine. Set aside.

Next, with a mixer, beat together sugar, butter, brown sugar and eggs until light and fluffy. Add Vanilla, salt, baking powder and baking soda. Mix until well blended.

Once blended, slowly add the blended oatmeal and flour. The batter will be thick.

Stir in the nuts, chocolate chips and the Hershey bar that is chopped/grated.

Lastly, bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes. Depending on your oven you may have to adjust the baking time. Enjoy!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/11/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop-1.jpg