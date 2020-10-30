What’s happening at Carnegie Public Library?

Book browsers, we feel for you! It can be a challenge to find the “right” book when you cannot peruse the stacks.

Book cover, shelf placement, sheen and heft are all to be considered when selecting your next read. Librarians know this experience – we are book lovers too! And, as voracious readers, we get it.

Please consider our Carnegie Public Library staff as your trusted literary friends. The quiet but reliable member of your (real or imagined) book club is always ready with a new recommendation. And what better way to read to your heart’s content than to borrow?

By phone (740-335-2540) or webform (www.cplwcho.org/dearcarol), our staff will select books for your reading pleasure. Need Large Print? Not a problem! Despise time travel? No worries! Interested only in books 400 pages or more? We’ve got you! The tiniest inkling or interest can become an adventure. Best of all? Our selection service is free, borrowing is free, and curbside pick-up is free!

Pick-up of library materials takes place Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. When your materials are available for pick-up, library staff will notify you. Jeffersonville patrons can use their cards to request items for pickup in WCH.

Content to browse online? Use our online catalog at www.cplwcho.org, or the SEO Libraries app. Users requesting items online or through the app will need their library card number and PIN. Please contact the library if you require assistance.

We are working on our holiday programs! Keep an eye on our website and social media accounts for new and fun events and programs for Thanksgiving and Christmas! Also, plan to attend our virtual Author Talk with Margaret Peterson Haddix!

Online now, check out “Hello Friends!” each week on the library’s Facebook page. For children 5 and younger, “Hello Friends!” features stories, rhymes, crafts, games and other fun! “Bonnie’s Books” and other virtual favorites like “Tell Me Your Story” also continue weekly. Be sure to check out “Mother Goose Jam” at 11 a.m. on Mondays and an at-home STEAM craft or project every Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Have you watched Carnegie Library on YouTube? Check out our channel for educational, information-filled and entertaining videos featuring books, interviews, tutorials, activities and more! Search Carnegie Public Library, Washington Court House, Ohio, or follow the link from our website, cplwcho.org.

Try ebooks! Browse, checkout and renew ebooks and digital audiobooks from home! The Ohio Digital Library (ODL), our consortium for e-books, and digital audio and video, has more than 440,000 copies of more than 179,000 individual titles, accessible now with your library card!

Don’t have a library card? Go to www.cplwcho.org/ecard and complete the form. Library staff will email you a library card number and PIN. E-Resource cards never expire and are valid for online circulation only. Once you have your card, if you wish to borrow physical materials as well, please bring in a photo ID to gain additional borrowing privileges. If you already have a library card, you have access to all of the above-mentioned services. If you are not sure of your PIN or have lost your card, please submit a query through the “Contact Us” option on the library’s web site.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the Library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

