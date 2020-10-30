Country Cooking with Lou Ann: White Chip Orange Cookies

Hello! With the cooler weather, I’m in the “cookie baking mood.”

I prepare early for the holidays that seem to creep up on us so quickly. I bake a batch or two of cookies a week and freeze them. This keeps them fresh.

This week’s recipe is one of my favorite cookies. To me, it tastes like the cupcakes you used to buy that came two to a pack and had a center filling in them that is so good. I loved those orange cupcakes. That sweet orange flavor in a cookie is just wonderful.

Most people are really surprised when they bite into these cookies. The flavor is really good, and the orange is a very pleasant surprise. Just be prepared because this is a, “can I have the recipe for that cookie,” kind of treat.

White Chip Orange Cookies

-1 cup margarine

-2/3 cup brown sugar packed

-1 egg

-2 teaspoons orange zest

-2 teaspoons orange extract

-2, 1/4 cups flour

-3/4 teaspoon baking soda

-1/2 teaspoon salt

-1 (12 oz) package white chips

First, beat together margarine, brown sugar and egg until light and fluffy.

Next, add orange zest, orange extract, baking soda and salt. Once those ingredients are mixed well, slowly add in the flour until the flour is well mixed in it as well.

Then, gently stir in chips.

Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit on a cookie sheet for 10 to 12 minutes.

If you are going to freeze them, just make sure to completely cool the cookies before putting them in freezer bags and transferring them to the freezer. Enjoy!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/10/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop-4.jpg