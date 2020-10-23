Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Monster Cookies

Hello! It’s that time of year again when I start baking cookies.

What I typically do is bake a double batch of cookies, let them cool completely, then put them in Zip-lock bags and freeze them.

When I am ready to put them on a tray and then take to dinners, to friends, or give as gifts, the cookies are there and easy and fresh. I usually make several different kinds of cookies to freeze.

This recipe makes a large batch, so I don’t double it.

Here is just one of my family’s favorites.

Monster Cookies

-6 eggs

-2 cups brown sugar, packed

-2 cups sugar

-3 teaspoons vanilla

-1, 1/2 teaspoons corn syrup

-3 cups peanut butter

-4 teaspoons baking soda

-1 stick butter

-1/2 cup shortening (I use butter flavor Crisco)

-7, 1/2 cups rolled oats (do not cook them)

-1, 1/2 cups coconut

-8 oz M&Ms (I use the miniature ones)

-8 oz chocolate chips

First, beat eggs, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla, corn syrup, margarine, shortening and baking soda with a mixer until light and fluffy. Next, mix in the peanut butter.

I usually take the mixer out and stir in the following with a spoon: oats, coconut, M&M’s and chocolate chips.

Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10-12 minutes — be careful not to over bake. Enjoy!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/10/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop-3.jpg