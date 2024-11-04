Good Hope Lions donate to hurricane relief

At the October Good Hope Lions Board of Directors meeting, it was approved to donate $1,000 to the Hurricane Relief fund through the International Lions Clubs disaster grant program, LCIF (Lions Club International Foundation), the 501(c)(3) arm of Lions making donations and grants available to various humanitarian efforts in the United States and around the world.

The Ohio Lions District 6 LCIF coordinator, Past District Governor Elaine Newberry, thanked the club for the generous donation:

“Thank you for answering the call to help the hurricane victims with a wonderful donation of $1,000. As of mid-October, LCIF had already sent $350,000 in 12 grants to the affected areas in the southeastern states. Of that $350,000, a Major Catastrophe grant was sent to the Lions of Florida and the Lions of North Carolina of $100,000 each. They are still processing requests for help from these affected states. They know much more will be needed. Thank you for your help.”

Funds are sent to local Lions Clubs in the affected disaster areas, allowing those clubs to more effectively distribute gift cards to those in need.

As an example, in the immediate aftermath of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, nearly $50,000 in gift cards were distributed to local Lions Clubs who in turn presented them to East Palestine area residents. The gift cards were made possible through contributions from Lions Clubs in Ohio and from personal donations. The gift cards were used to purchase groceries and other essential items.

Donations from the Good Hope Lions such as these are made possible from funds generated at the Semi-Annual Pancake & Sausage Breakfasts, which will be this Saturday, Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wayne Township Hall in Good Hope. The annual candy store starts Nov. 13 at the former Southern State Community College facility on Leesburg Avenue in Washington Court House.

Individuals, businesses and corporations may also make tax deductible donations to the Good Hope Lions by mailing a check to:

Good Hope Lions

P.O. Box 622

Washington C.H., Ohio 43160

Checks must be made out to: Ohio Lions Foundation with Good Hope Lions in the memo field.