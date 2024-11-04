CAC of Fayette Co., Dept. of Development offer heat assistance

The Ohio Department of Development and Community Action Commission of Fayette County want to help alleviate the burden of costly energy bills this winter and keep more of Ohio’s families warm, according to a news release.

From now through March 31, 2025, income-eligible Ohioans can receive one-time assistance with their home energy bill through the Department of Development’s Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program.

The Winter Crisis Program assists Ohioans facing service disconnection, those who have already been disconnected, individuals needing to establish new service, those required to pay for a service transfer, and those with a Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) default or who need to make their first PIPP payment. It also supports households with 25 percent or less of bulk fuel in their tank to maintain service. Qualifying households must have a gross annual income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, that is $54,600.

Last year, the Winter Crisis Program assisted nearly 77,000 households in Ohio, providing a total of $23.5 million in benefits.

“When temperatures drop this winter, no one should have to worry about if they can afford to keep their home warm,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development. “Every year, this program serves as a lifeline for thousands of Ohioans, ensuring they can stay safe and comfortable during our coldest months.”

Households serviced by a Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO)-regulated utility must sign up for PIPP or another payment plan if there is still an outstanding balance on the utility bill after receiving assistance.

Ohioans can start their application online but must schedule an appointment with their local energy assistance provider to complete the application. Depending on the agency, the appointment may be in person, on the phone, or remotely. The application and list of providers can be found online at energyhelp.ohio.gov.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

· Copies of their most recent energy bills

· A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member

· Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members

· Proof of disability, if applicable

For more information about the Winter Crisis Program, contact Judy Havens 740-335-7282 [email protected]