Bradshaw joins esteemed 2024-25 Executives in Residence Leadership Program

Curt Bradshaw

WILMINGTON, OHIO — The Association of Educational Service Agencies (AESA) announced that Curt Bradshaw, superintendent at Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC), has been selected as a member of the 2024-2025 Executives in Residence (EIR) cohort.

The EIR program aims to develop future national leaders among Educational Service Agencies (ESAs) by providing an enriching environment of mentorship from seasoned executives and fostering opportunities for collaborative learning. Participants like Bradshaw will partake in discussions, share services and programs, and work on special projects, all while enhancing their leadership skills and expanding their professional networks.

Bradshaw brings extensive experience from his work at SOESC, where he has prior experience in overseeing operations related to human resources, strategic planning, workforce development, and professional development initiatives. Bradshaw transitioned into the role of superintendent in August 2024, and his involvement in the EIR program is timely for his expanding leadership responsibilities.

Upon learning about his acceptance into the program, Bradshaw said, “The most influential factor that motivated my decision to apply to the AESA Executives in Residence program is the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of educational leadership and service delivery. This program offers a unique platform to engage with other educational leaders and collaborate on initiatives aimed at enhancing educational outcomes for students and the communities we serve in southern Ohio.”

Dr. Joan Wade, executive director of AESA commented, “Curt Bradshaw’s addition to the EIR program brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of innovative leadership in educational service.

His comprehensive background in teaching, administrative roles, and as Superintendent provides invaluable perspectives that will enrich the learning experiences of the entire cohort.”

The program commenced in July 2024, during AESA’s Summer Leadership Conference and will continue until July 2025. During this time, Bradshaw and his fellow cohort members are delving into issues related to quality, value, and accessibility in education, focusing particularly on equity and the development of virtual and hybrid services to support K-12 schools.

For more information about the Executives in Residence program, contact Dr. Joan Wade at [email protected].