Adena Fayette Medical Center Gala celebrates past, present, and future

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — Celebrating the past, present, and future is a holiday tradition, in large part thanks to “A Christmas Carol” author Charles Dickens and the way the spirits of all three transform his lead character, Ebenezer Scrooge.

Adena Fayette Medical Center can relate, having undergone a transformation of its own in recent years. Its past, providing care under the banner of Fayette County Memorial Hospital. Its present, operating as part of Adena Health since joining the health system in 2021. Its future, the recently announced construction beginning next year of a new Adena Fayette Medical Center.

All three will be celebrated Friday, Dec. 13, when the Adena Fayette Medical Center Gala returns for another evening of holiday season fun.

· WHAT: Adena Fayette Medical Center Gala, “The Spirits of Past, Present, and Future”

· WHEN: Dec. 13, from 6 to 10 p.m.

· WHERE: Mahan Building at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, 213 Fairview Ave., Washington Court House

· HOW MUCH: Individual tickets are $100, and event sponsorships also are available

The gala offers plenty of opportunity for holiday fellowship and merriment. Dueling pianos will entertain attendees while The Rusty Keg will provide refreshments. Live and silent auctions also will offer the chance to snag that perfect Christmas gift.

Proceeds will support patient care in Fayette County and enhancements to that care that will be part of the new hospital construction.

Tickets and sponsorships are available online at Adena.org/afmcgala or call 740-542-4483.