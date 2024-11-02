Joseph Himon bookends touchdowns to send Northwestern past Purdue 26-20 in OT

Northwestern running back Cam Porter (1) come up short of a touchdown as he dives for the end zone in front of Purdue defensive back Kyndrich Breedlove (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue coach Ryan Walters went for the win in overtime Saturday.

When his gamble failed, the Northwestern Wildcats made sure the Boilermakers paid for it.

Two plays after the Boilermakers passed up the chance for a go-ahead field goal and then failed to convert on fourth-and-6 from the 21-yard line, Joseph Himon II scored on a 22-yard catch to give the Wildcats a 26-20 victory at Purdue.

“Joe just continues to work, to make big plays for us,” Wildcats coach David Braun said. “Jack (Lausch) made a great play getting it (the ball) out, a little panicked and Joe makes a great play to end the game.”

Himon scored twice on just nine touches, breaking a 3-3 tie late in the first quarter with a nifty 51-yard TD run before capping the win when he got behind the coverage, stayed in bounds and raced across the goal line for the winner.

He had six carries for 78 yards and three catches for 34 yards while Lausch completed 23 of 35 passes for 250 yards and the one TD pass. Cam Porter caught eight passes for 85 yards.

But it was Walters’ decision that drew questions afterward.

“If we would have been a little bit closer,” Walters said rather than sending in freshman kicker Spencer Porath. “In that situation, we felt like getting a first down would have been a higher probability and would also allow us to get into the end zone. They had been moving the ball pretty well as well, so I was feeling like we had a better chance to win the game if we got that first down.”

Instead, Hudson Card’s pass to CJ Smith was broken up and the Boilermakers turned the ball over on downs.

It’s the second time in three games Purdue (1-7, 0-5) has lost in overtime after rolling the dice. Purdue also failed to convert a 2-point conversion in an overtime loss at then No. 23 Illinois on Oct. 12. The Boilermakers have lost seven straight, their longest skid since 2016.

Card was 21 of 37 with 267 yards and one TD pass while Max Klare had six catches for 78 yards.

Purdue finally evened the score at 20 when receiver Jahmal Edrine helped Devin Mockobee power his way across the goal line with 5:16 to play in regulation.

Himon broke a 3-3 tie late in the first quarter when he broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage, evaded a second would-be tackler and sprinted 51 yards to make it 10-3. HIs second score made sure the Wildcats never trailed Saturday.

“It’s huge,” Braun said. “It’s hard to win on the road in the Big Ten. It’s a reminder for our guys that when you prepare the right way and you play hard, good things happen.”

Takeaways

Northwestern: The Wildcats moved within two wins of becoming bowl eligible — likely a longshot with dates against No. 4 Ohio State, No. 24 Illinois and defending national champ Michigan still on tap.

Purdue: The Boilermakers squandered what may have been their best opportunity to end their skid, and Walters’ overtime decision will be second-guessed all week.

Up next

Northwestern: Has a bye week before welcoming No. 4 Ohio State to Wrigley Field on Nov. 16.

Purdue: Visits the Buckeyes next Saturday..