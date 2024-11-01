WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 31

Carroll F. Woods, 47, 4504 State Route 207, fictitious registration, expired registration, no motorcycle endorsement.

Bradley Hatfield, 37, 614 Willabar Drive, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Oct. 28

Brenda Oberding, 61, 914 N. North St., making false alarms.

Roy R. Schwalbauch, 58, 703 S. Fayette St., possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug abuse instruments.

Jeremiah R. Hall, 36, 610 S. Fayette St., possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug abuse instruments.

Alaina Jackson, 23, 353 Ely St., speed.

Kahina Arab, 43, Galloway, marked lanes violation.