Making memories during the hunt

Gloria’s Poor Man’s Steak Submitted photo

Editor’s Note: This is a column that describes deer hunting. Among the Amish, self-sufficiency is valued and securing a year’s supply of deer meat on one’s own to feed the family through the winter is considered a celebratory and fun occasion. Every bit of the deer is used and not wasted and the hunts are not for sport, but to secure a legitimate food source. Children are involved as a teaching tool about meat preparation, butchering, and preservation, all valued skills in Amish culture. – Kevin Williams, Editor

It was 3:15 p.m., the children had just come home from school, emptied their lunch buckets, and we were having a snack together when I spoke with Daniel’s dad. He asked if he could take one of the children with him on the buddy stand on the back side of our chestnut field. “Sure, they’d love that. Someone will be ready by 4:00.”

Though I had never before had any motivation to go bow hunting, I had this urge to be the one to go out for a round of bow hunting before dark. I had landowner tags which come annually. Turning to Julia I said, “I’d almost have an urge to go…”

“Oh Mom, do, please go, you’d love it. I’ll stay home with the children.” I smiled at her sweetness. “But I’ve never shot a bow in my life,” I reasoned.

“Aw Mom, it’s not that hard…”

The other children were on board with the idea, especially with the thought of playing at the Nissleys after supper.

As Dad Yoder came in across the yard I slipped into my Crocs, “I just seems right to go hunting in Crocs, as that is what Daniel would do, “I smiled. The one-third mile trek to the edge of the woods was quickly covered.

We miss not having Daniel to provide meat for the family, but the memories of him taking the children and myself with him on many hunts still linger close in our hearts.

It just seemed right to have Daniel’s dad now here and helping pick up where Daniel left off.

From the buddy stand, I gazed over the growing chestnut trees where the deer would come out and graze in the green grass.

“They’re likely to come out on your side,” Daniel’s Dad said, pointing to my left. I watched and waited as my mind went back eight years ago when I first spent time in the woods to hunt. I had never been a hunter, but that year Daniel had set his heart on his wife also hunting at least once; I couldn’t say no. That first morning God had sent a buck which Daniel stopped for me the third time till I got a shot at it.

Several years later he got another irresistible urge to have his wife go again. I can’t say I looked forward to it, but you know, why not fill hubby’s dream? That morning on opening season I had a buck and doe soon after the season opened. It was nothing but a blessing from the Almighty.

Now that Daddy went to heaven it is not hard to see why God arranged it the way he did. The children and I are forever grateful that Mom also knows what it’s like to go hunting- not only that, we made those memories as a couple!

My rambling thoughts were interrupted by movement by the edge of the woods. “There’s a deer,” I whispered, “…and another one.”

Incredible was the relief and joy after I knew I had it. The words kept ringing through my head, “He (meaning God) knows, He knows.”

I called Julia and told her about it and instructed her to bring the children back to help take the deer home. As they came closer, the children called out, “Mama! Mama! Mama!”

Later when we were all in the house Julia said, “After you went back in the field we knelt in a circle and prayed that you would get a deer and that it would not go farther than 50 yards, and also that it would not run in the woods so we could easily get it.”

God had answered every bit of that prayer. Needless to say, I was in awe.

Now I had never skinned a deer, but since Daniel’s Dad also had a deer to cut up that night I told him we can get it. I weighed my options, we were having warm weather, it really should be butchered right away. “Let’s do it.” I told the children.

When our neighbor Mrs. Nissley heard of our plans, she was quick to offer to join us. You can only imagine the laughter and exclamations as we processed that deer with the help of little hands on all sides. With her three children nine youngsters were helping us make memories. I kept telling myself, “This is so amazing, this morning I had no idea I would go hunting, and by there’s another deer being put in the freezer.”

POOR MAN’S STEAK

1 pound hamburger

1 cup milk

1 /4 teaspoon pepper

1 cup cracker crumbs

1 teaspoon salt

1 small onion, chopped

10 1 /2 ounce cream of mushroom soup

Instructions

Mix all ingredients except mushroom soup.

Shape into a loaf. Refrigerate overnight.

Slice and roll in flour. Fry until browned.

Put into roaster.

Dilute with soup with 1 soup can water.

Pour over meat. Bake at 350 for 1 hour.