Logos meeting set for Nov. 5

In January of 2024, the Lord prompted me to teach a series of lessons about getting our house in order. When we confessed with our mouths and believed in our hearts that Jesus Christ is the risen Son of God, He moved into our born again spirits and we became the house of the Lord.

Our culture, or our sphere of influence, will never see or understand who Jesus is, and how He can change a life, until we learn to maintain order in our emotions, responses, actions, and reactions. That is why it is so important to “Get Your House in Order.”

This Novembers Logos meeting will be our final “Get Your House in Order” message. I hope you will take the time to be with us and learn more about what it takes to maintain order in our lives. If you feel chaotic in your thinking or feel as if your life is spiraling out of control at times, come and see if the Holy Spirit through Jesus Christ will give you answers.

Remember to invite your family, friends, and coworkers. I would like for all of you to make a special effort to bring your pre-teen and teenage daughters and granddaughters. Everyone is welcome!

The Logos meeting will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington C.H.

As always, at 6 p.m. we will have a free meal, cookies, and coffee, and our worship service at 7 p.m.

Child care is provided. For more information, call 740-335-9641.