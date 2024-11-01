Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Nov. 4-8 is as follows:

MONDAY

BBQ riblet sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit

TUESDAY

Closed

WEDNESDAY

Chicken parmesan, seasoned vegetables, garlic toast, tossed salad, fruit

THURSDAY

Sausage gravy & biscuit, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, graham crackers, fruit

FRIDAY

Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes & gravy, cinnamon applesauce, vanilla wafers

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Nov. 4-8 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Volleyball

TUESDAY

Closed

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. Caregivers Support Group

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Cornhole

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Artiology (Journaling)

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

10 a.m. Ping Pong

11:30 a.m. Lunch