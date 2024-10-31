WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Oct. 29

Vehicle Theft: At 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Beacon Street in reference to a vehicle theft. The victim reported that sometime during the overnight hours, an unknown person(s) entered her unlocked vehicle and found the keys. The vehicle was stolen from the victim’s driveway. The vehicle was located in Columbus, and an apprehension was made by Columbus Police.

Oct. 28

Making False Alarms: At 9:38 a.m., a North North Street female was arrested for making false alarms after making numerous 911 calls and reporting her vehicle stolen. The vehicle in question was found not to be stolen.

Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Possession of Drugs: At 7:14 p.m. after responding to Vine Street for a possible overdose, officers located syringes commonly used to ingest drugs, as well as drug paraphernalia and suspected drugs. Charges were filed and more charges are pending following the results from the suspected drugs that were obtained.