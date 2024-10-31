WCH man found guilty in Xenia shooting

Creamer

XENIA, Ohio — A Washington Court House man was convicted of multiple felonies by a Greene County jury Oct. 29.

Roger Lee Creamer Jr., 58, was found guilty of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor in connection to a Xenia shooting in April.

The jury also found Creamer guilty of multiple 54-month firearm specifications, and Judge Adolfo Tornichio found Creamer guilty of the repeat violent offender specification. Creamer was convicted of aggravated robbery in 2009 along with a three-year firearm specification for holding up a retail establishment in the City of Xenia.

According to Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes, evidence at trial established that in the evening of April 28, Creamer drove his mother’s vehicle into the backyard area of a house in Xenia accompanied by a female passenger. Two men, both victims, were seated on the back porch of the residence engaged in conversation.

Creamer exited the car armed with a handgun, pointed his gun at the first victim and threatened to kill him. The second victim stood up from his chair, grabbed the firearm, and attempted to disarm Creamer. Creamer kept control of the gun and fired a shot at the second victim. Creamer’s shot missed and then he fled from the scene.

In response to a 9-1-1 call made immediately after the shooting, officers with the Xenia Police Division secured the crime scene and searched for Creamer’s vehicle. The police located two parts of a fragmented bullet, as well as a .45 caliber spent shell casing just feet from where Creamer fired. Creamer was later located in Washington Court House. With assistance from the Washington Court House Police Department, Creamer was arrested at his mother’s home.

Creamer has served two previous prison sentences for his several offenses and is facing more than 30 years in prison at sentencing, according to Hayes.

“Detective Brian Atkins and the entire Xenia Police Division conducted a thorough investigation, tracked down every lead, and expeditiously investigated this case with exceptional professionalism,” Hayes said. “Their hard work made it possible for this repeat violent offender to be removed from our streets for a significant period of time. The City of Xenia will sleep safer tonight with the defendant off the streets. The efforts of law enforcement, combined with the resolve of courageous members of the community who came forward as witnesses, have facilitated this successful prosecution. I am eternally grateful to both the police and the community who, when working together, can end the senseless violence that plagues our neighborhoods.”