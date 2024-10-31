MT Great Oaks FFA Chapter receives grant for local community

FFA members prepared meals and appreciation bags for area farmers during the harvest season. FFA members pictured include Morgan Pitstick, Kielyn Daugherty, Madalynn Dhume, Peyton Zimmerman, and Anna Langley. Submitted photos The Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA Harvest Handout activity was made possible through a grant from the Ohio FFA Foundation. FFA officers Emily Reeves, Hannah Cummings and Karley Hicks passed out gifts to farmers at Miller Grain in New Holland.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — The Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA Chapter recently received a grant to fund a program designed to help the Fayette County local community. The Ohio FFA Foundation awarded the grant to the Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA Chapter to support building sustainable relationships and programs that will benefit Ohio communities for years to come.

After FFA chapters submitted project proposals to the Ohio FFA Foundation, a total of 19 chapters received grants ranging from $1,000 to $4,000. As one of the grant recipients, the Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA Chapter will work in collaboration with Cargill Bloomingburg and Miller Grain to thank farmers by making and handing out gift bags that will include a meal and notes of appreciation.

On Oct. 16, members of the Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA Chapter held the “Harvest Handouts” event at Cargill Bloomingburg and Miller Grain, to give back to the farmers and agriculturalists in their community. They passed out over 100 bags to agricultural businesses and leaders and then donated the remainder of the warm food to local homeless shelters.

“My favorite part of the Harvest Handouts preparation was writing the personalized thank you notes and working with the other FFA officers to plan and execute the event. After seeing the farmer or agriculturalist open the note, it showed how much our simple act of appreciation meant to them.” – Hannah Cummings and Mallory Johnson

The Ohio FFA Foundation’s Chapter Success Grants program is made possible by support from Heritage Cooperative, Ohio Department of Agriculture and Trillium Farms.

For more information about the Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA Chapter’s project, visit the Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA Chapters Instagram and Facebook.