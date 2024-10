Peyton Black

A Miami Trace alumna’s artwork is on display at the National Afro-American Museum & Cultural Center.

Peyton Black, a local artist, is one of 46 artists from 16 states whose work is on exhibit at the cultural center in Wilberforce, Ohio.

The 2024 Art of Soul Show is open and runs through March 1. Black is a 2023 graduate of Miami Trace High School and is currently a sophomore at Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Georgia.