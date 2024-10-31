Good Hope Lions Pancake & Sausage Supper to be held Nov. 9

Good Hope Lion Tony Purcell prepares some delicious pancakes to be served at the semi-annual Pancake & Sausage Supper on Nov. 9, 2024. Submitted photo

The semi-annual Good Hope Lions Pancake & Sausage meal will be held Saturday, Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wayne Township Hall in Good Hope.

The all-you-can east menu will include sausage and pancakes with hot syrup, butter, and a choice of coffee, milk, or water. The cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children with those under 6 eating free.

Proceeds from the supper will be distributed to a number of community organizations, charities, local college scholarships and Lion Sight Saving programs. Through the Pancake and Sausage Suppers and Candy Store, the Good Hope Lions Club was able to donate almost $35,000 to local charities and Lions Sight Saving Activities in 2024.

The community’s patronage is greatly appreciated.