FCS to hold Veterans Day program

Pictured from the 2023 Veterans Day Program, hosted by Fayette Christian School, (l-r); Navy veteran, Larry Milstead; chaplain (Major) Rick Melvin, US Army veteran, Global War on Terror veteran; and Ben Melvin, current Fayette Christian School student. Courtesy photo

All local veterans and their guests are invited to attend a special morning at Fayette Christian School on Friday, Nov. 8 from 8:30-9:45 a.m.

The morning will begin with a breakfast for veterans, followed by a program featuring performances by the elementary, junior high, and senior high school students to honor and express their gratitude for their service.

Fayette Christian School is pleased to have two veterans of their own hosting the event, US Marine Corps Vietnam veteran, principal (Pastor) Don Hutchins and school administrator, US Army veteran, chaplain (pastor) Rick Melvin.

Any questions can be directed to the school office at 740-335-7262.